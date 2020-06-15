PD Hemlani Foundation donates 300 care packages to the island's senior citizens

Senior citizens with the Aging Services programs will receive special care packages from the P.D. Hemlani Foundation Ltd.

The care packages, which were delivered to the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Senior Citizens on June 11, included towels, body soaps, shampoo and conditioner.

“We will be working with our case management programs and our caregiver programs to identify our seniors and caregivers who need these toiletry items,” said Arthur San Agustin, Senior Citizens administrator.

PDHF provided the care packages in recognition of the financial difficulties thousands of people in Guam currently face as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to its press release. For seniors who live alone, have little to no family support, or have no access to transportation, the donations allow them to focus their resources on other necessities.

“We are happy to partner with DSC to ensure our donation of 300 care packages reaches those manamko' who need assistance,” said Vashi B. Hemlani, PDHF president.

PDHF’s mission is to enhance the quality of life of individuals, families and communities by creating opportunities and providing assistance for continued growth in health, education and social welfare.