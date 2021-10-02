Peace Corps Prep program to launch at University of Guam

The University of Guam launched Peace Corps Prep, an undergraduate certificate program that will combine targeted coursework with hands-on experience, building the competencies needed for students to become Peace Corps volunteers or other intercultural fieldworkers.

Slated to start Feb. 15, UOG is one of 11 new university partnerships this year for the Peace Corps among a network of 150 partner institutions nationwide.

“Today’s students are passionate about service and leaving their mark on the world,” Peace Corps Acting Director Carol Spahn said. “Through the Peace Corps Prep program at the University of Guam, students can develop skills specifically targeted to Peace Corps service and careers in the international development and service communities.”

Housed in the Career Development Office, the interdisciplinary certificate program will allow students to work with the program alongside their degree coursework.

Courses will be targeted at four core objectives:

• Developing concrete knowledge and skills in one of six specific work sectors that Peace Corps volunteers serve (education, health, environment, agriculture, youth development, or community economic development)

• Foreign language skills

• Intercultural competence

• Professional leadership development.

“The Peace Corps Prep program will be open to all majors at UOG,” said Lawrence Camacho, dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success at UOG. “It will be a really exciting pathway for students to start envisioning their futures and the global impact they are capable of making.”

More than 700 undergraduate students completed the prep program for the 2020-2021 academic year. The partnership underscores a need for a commitment to global citizenship, intercultural competencies, and a sense of service among students.

Peace Corps was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1961 and has fielded more than 240,000 workers of all ages with a passion for service to serve abroad in more than 140 countries on behalf of the U.S. Volunteers work with communities to develop sustainable solutions to challenges in education, health, community economic development, agriculture, environment, and youth development.

Students interested in the Peace Corps Prep program at the University of Guam can contact Lorenzo Eduvala, program coordinator and lead program adviser, at eduvalal@triton.uog.edu. For more information on the Peace Corps, visit peacecorps.gov.

(Daily Post Staff)