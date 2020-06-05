Peaceful protests on Guam today; groups call for end to racial bias

Three organizations on Thursday spoke out on racism and other forms of discrimination that have divided the country following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man in the custody of certain Minneapolis police officers. Floyd's death has triggered massive protests in cities across the nation.

Guam is expected to see two peaceful demonstrations this afternoon, one in Tamuning and the other in Hagåtña.

The first is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. at the Chief Quipuha loop in Hagatña.

The second will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the ITC intersection in Tamuning.

“I ask the Guam community, political figures, front-liners, and law enforcement to come out and stand in solidarity with your black community – many of whom are non-threatening military personnel that fight for the very same freedoms we enjoy today,” said Nola Hix, an organizer for the Tamuning demonstration.

The event will conclude with a prayer vigil at the Tamuning site.

Medical association

"The Guam Medical Association stands in solidarity with our health care community in opposition to the racism and violence that has plagued the country for generations," stated the association, in a letter signed by Dr. Thomas Shieh.

"We join in support of all who have been victims of injustice and intolerance ... We should teach our community, our families, friends, children and grandchildren that racism and discrimination in any setting is unacceptable. Like other members of our medical community, we are committed to the conversations and actions needed to bring about much-needed positive change and equity as we join in this quest."

Public defenders speak out

Guam’s Federal Public Defender John Gorman has joined 76 other federal defenders from across the nation in speaking out against the alleged killing of Floyd.

“The moral arc of the universe, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, bends towards justice. And yet, we all say that arc snap again under a police officer’s white knee on George Floyd’s Black neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. That knee has been placed on too many black necks before and too often without any repercussions,” according to a joint statement from the federal defenders.

“George Floyd died face down, gasping and begging to breathe. It is well beyond time for all of us to say, ‘Enough.’ As federal defenders, we stand with many like George Floyd who have been held down and denied their humanity. It is our job, our calling. It is our privilege.”

On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office upgraded murder charges against former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, and charged the other three officers at the scene with aiding and abetting murder.

The decision came more than a week of at-times violent protests calling for an end to racial bias and tougher charges against Chauvin, who is accused of pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee.

CHamoru self-determination

Local group Independent Guåhan also shared their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We acknowledge that the fight to protect Black lives and Black self-determination is tied to our own struggle for liberation,” Independent Guåhan states, “At the heart of the Black Lives Matter movement and the CHamoru self-determination movement is the desire for our peoples’ basic human rights to be recognized and protected.”

Nearly 100 people attended a peaceful protest on Guam Monday.