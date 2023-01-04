A man hit by a car in Anigua was pronounced dead shortly after being hospitalized.

About 3:57 p.m. Friday, the Guam Fire Department responded to an auto-pedestrian accident on Marine Corps Drive in Anigua by the District Court of Guam. GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido said the man, approximately 40 years of age, was given CPR and was taken to Naval Hospital.

According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella, the man was pronounced dead about 4:31 p.m. Friday by attending physicians.

The man's identity remains unknown.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division was activated to investigate the incident. All lanes of traffic heading north from the KFC restaurant toward the District Court of Guam were closed. Motorists were rerouted onto 6th Street before KFC in Anigua, Savella said.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. Highway Patrol officers could be seen investigating Tuesday morning in front of the District Court.

"We'd like to remind motorists to drive within the speed limit and be cognizant of your surroundings," Savella added.

The man marked the 14th and final traffic-related death of 2022.