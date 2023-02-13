Pedestrian dies after collision in Tamuning

A man who was attempting to cross at the intersection of Marine Corps Drive and Chalan San Antonio is the island's second traffic fatality of the year.

Officers first received reports of a collision involving an automobile and a pedestrian just before 3 p.m. Sunday, the Guam Police Department said in a press release, adding that by the time police arrived on the scene, the Guam Fire Department and its medics were already on site.

“The male adult pedestrian was immediately transported to (Guam Memorial Hospital) with CPR being conducted while en route,” Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD spokesperson, said in a release issued about five hours after the crash.

The man was struck while using the pedestrian crosswalk, according to police.

Savella said the driver of a vehicle "was traveling on the middle eastbound lane of Route 1, approaching the intersection of Route 1 and ITC" when the vehicle struck the pedestrian who "was crossing from north to south on the pedestrian crosswalk."

When The Guam Daily Post arrived on scene, police officers were seen conducting their investigation, including taking photos of a silver truck with severe damage to its front hood.

According to Savella, the vehicle came to a controlled stop on the outer eastbound lane just past the pedestrian crosswalk on the east side of the intersection.

The male pedestrian was not identified by police in the release. Further investigations were being conducted, Savella stated.

She confirmed the collision resulted in the second traffic fatality of 2023.

"The Guam Police Department is reminding the community to drive cautiously while on your commute," Savella said.