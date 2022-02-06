A man walking by the intersection of Routes 10A, 25 and 16 died after he was struck by a vehicle.

Chief Stephen Ignacio confirmed the pedestrian's death. Police have not released the man's name.

Sources said the man was attempting to cross the street on Saturday morning when he was struck in what looks like a hit-and-run incident.

There's no word on whether there's a suspect in custody.

A 911 call was made at 6:35 a.m. reporting an auto-pedestrian crash.

According to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf, the crash occurred at the overpass at the intersection of the Route 16, Route 25 and Route 10A, the latter commonly referred to as Airport Road.

Units were on scene at 6:42 a.m. Chargualaf said medics were administering CPR while en route to the Guam Regional Medical City.

Guam Police Department Highway Patrol officers were on the scene. Bits of torn clothing and other items were seen strewn across the entrance to Route 25, which leads to Macheche, Dededo.

Police officers were also talking to a woman who looked to be in a wheelchair at the corner of the street.