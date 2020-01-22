A 57-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained when she was struck by a car in Mangilao on Monday evening.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the woman and a 59-year-old man were crossing the street from the Mangilao Mobil gas station to the Mangilao Plaza when they were struck by a gray sedan.

The front windshield of a Lexus sedan was seen with considerable damage from the impact of the pedestrian hitting the car. The driver was interviewed at the scene.

The female pedestrian was found "breathless and pulseless" at the scene, according to Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly.

Medics performed CPR en route to Naval Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The man was conscious and responsive and was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division was activated to investigate the fatal incident and has yet to determine if speed, alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash, said Tapao.