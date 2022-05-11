Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by car in Piti

A man was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a car in Piti early Tuesday morning.

Guam Fire Department medics responded to a report of a man who was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. along Route 1, or Marine Corps Drive, near the Day Buy Day store, GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly said.

The pedestrian was rushed to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, where police said he is in critical condition.

The man has not been identified.

The Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the crash.

No arrest has been made.