Pedestrian in Mangilao crash identified

Police continue to investigate what transpired Friday night in Mangilao, when a woman was fatally hit by a vehicle.

Police on Saturday announced the woman died. The pedestrian was identified by the Guam Police Department as Malee Estrellado. Her age wasn't disclosed.

Estrellado was transported to Guam Regional Medical City for serious injuries and later was pronounced deceased by attending physician Dr. James Williams, police said in a news release.

The night before, police were at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Route 10 and Route 15 in Mangilao. They received the report of the accident at around 7:40 p.m.

“The preliminary findings: A sedan was crossing the intersection of Route 10 and Route 15 when it struck the pedestrian within the intersection, who was crossing from west to east,” police said Friday night.

No further information was provided by GPD.

Since the start of 2023, there have been four auto-pedestrian crashes, which have resulted in three deaths.