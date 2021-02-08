The male pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle while crossing Route 10 in Barrigada on Saturday night has died.

The crash occurred at 8:45 p.m.

Police stated a gray Toyota RAV4 was on the the inner northbound lane by the entrance to Leyang Street, when it hit the pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street.

The man was transported to Naval Hospital Guam, where he was later pronounced dead by attending physicians, according to the Guam Police Department.

Traffic investigators assigned to GPD's Highway Patrol Division were activated to conduct the crash investigation, according to GPD.

No arrest has been confirmed.

North- and southbound lanes were closed on Saturday night as the officers investigated.