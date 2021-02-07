The male pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle while crossing Route 10 in Barrigada Saturday night has died.

The crash occurred at 8:45 p.m.

Police stated a gray Toyota RAV4 was on the the inner northbound lane by the entrance to Leyang Street Barrigada, when it hit the pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street.

The man was transported to Naval Hospital Guam where he was later pronounced deceased by attending physicians, according to the Guam Police Department.

Traffic investigators assigned to GPD'S Highway Patrol Division were activated to conduct the fatal auto-pedestrian crash," according to GPD.

No arrest has been confirmed.

North and southbound lanes were closed on Rt. 10 Purple Heart Memorial Highway near Leyang Street on Saturday night as investigators investigated.

(Daily Post Staff)