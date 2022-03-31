The pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run reported in Hågat on Tuesday night has been identified by Guam police as Johnny Joseph S. Quenga, 44, of Humatak.

Police were able to locate his family who confirmed his identity.

Quenga was hit by an alleged drunk driver around 9:21 p.m. on March 29.

He was pronounced dead at U.S. Naval Hospital.

Highway patrol officers are investigating.

Authorities have arrested Joquest Kabriel James, 39, on suspicion of vehicular homicide while impaired; negligent homicide; driving while impaired which resulted in injuries; and having a blood alcohol content above the .08 legal limit; leaving the scene with injuries; and no proof of insurance.

James is expected to appear before a Superior Court of Guam magistrate judge today.

According to prison records, James was arrested in 2009 on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Quenga’s death marks the island's second auto-pedestrian fatality of the year.