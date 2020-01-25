Pedestrian's husband: 'She's the light of my life'

Thasku Joseph, 59, lived with his wife, Akimine Walter, 57, in an apartment near the University of Guam in Mangilao that serves as a shelter for the homeless.

The couple had been married for 38 years.

"We are both disabled," Joseph said. "She was a good wife."

He recalls the car crash that claimed Walter's life on Monday night.

"I cry at night praying she is still alive. She's the light of my life," he said.

Joseph said they had just bought water and cookies from the Mobil gas station along Route 10 on Monday night. The couple attempted to cross the street to head back to their apartment.

Joseph said he looked down the road toward the Pay-Less area and spotted two cars headed their way. He said one car was going about 35 mph, while the other was going at speeds of up to 70 mph.

"It's already coming and my wife stepped forward. I tried to pull her back," he said.

Both were hit by a gray Lexus sedan.

At the site of the fatal crash, police interviewed the driver of the sedan. The front windshield was cracked - reportedly from the impact of the car hitting Walter.

"When I woke up in the stretcher, I asked where is my wife," he said.

Walter was taken to Naval Hospital, but she didn't survive.

"I am going to miss her," he said.

Joseph was treated at Guam Memorial Hospital, but is currently unable to walk.

Walter's death marks the first traffic-related death of the year.

Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is investigating.