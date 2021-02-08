Pedestrian seriously injured in Yigo incident

Another pedestrian has been hit on the road, this time in Yigo.

Guam Fire Department units responded to an auto pedestrian incident with serious injuries at 4:43 p.m. Monday.

The male pedestrian was found unconscious and unresponsive at the entrance to Wusstig Road in Yigo, according to GFD.

The pedestrian, whose age was unknown, was transported to Guam Regional Medical City.

On Saturday evening, a man who was struck by a car on Route 10 by the Leyang, Barrigada area was seriously injured and subsequently pronounced dead. The man has not been identified.

No arrest has been announced.

(Daily Post Staff)