Vaccination of children ages 5-11 begins Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health of Social Services.

The agency received 7,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccines. The vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9 at:

• Northern Region Community Health Center

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Southern Region Community Health Center

The Nov. 9 Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will only be available to those ages 5 to 11 years, according to the press release.

DPHSS continues to collaborate with key stakeholders, such as the Guam Department of Education (GDOE), Catholic, charter and private schools to plan for and schedule school-based immunization of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. DPHSS continues to communicate with enrolled providers to plan for expansion of vaccinations to pediatric populations.

For vaccination clinics at the northern and southern centers, officials are encouraging parents and guardians to schedule appointments for their children via Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/CovidStopsWithMe.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will be prioritized.

The Guam National Guard will also conduct pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the University of Guam Field House from:

• 3-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9

• 2-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10

These Pediatric Vaccination Clinics will only be available to those ages 5 to 11 years. Regular COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics on both days will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to those 12 years of age and older, according to the press release. To schedule an appointment, visit tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued identification to validate age. Minor’s birth certificate is acceptable. Parent/legal guardian must have a government-issued ID. Guardians must also present legal guardianship or power-of-attorney documentation.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at NRCHC and SRCHC along with vaccines for individuals ages 12 and older beginning Wednesday, Nov. 10.