Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines expected next week

The island of Guam is still waiting for its first order of COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 5 to arrive, and continues to coordinate plans for school-based immunization clinics.

Once those matters are resolved, the local government can begin to offer more children the Pfizer vaccine – as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its recommendation to cover those who are 5- to 11 years old on Wednesday. Similar efforts are underway from the other COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

Guam has seen recent positive pediatric cases of COVID-19 in this age group, including children who required hospitalization.

"According to the CDC, COVID-19 infections in children can result in hospitalizations, deaths, multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), and long-term complications, such as 'long COVID,' in which symptoms can linger for months," the Joint Information Center stated in a release.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services placed an initial order of 7,500 pediatric doses, which JIC reported is expected to arrive next week.

But because the shipment isn't enough to cover all local children ages 5-11, DPHSS officials said efforts will begin with middle school students, expanding into younger ages as supply increases.

Discussions with stakeholders including public, private and charter schools are underway to organize on-campus immunization outreach events. Enrolled providers are also being brought in to offer the pediatric vaccines in private clinics, according to JIC.

Saturday clinics specifically for children are also possible, DPHSS Bureau of Communicable Disease Control Administrator Annette Aguon told reporters at a media conference last week.

"We are trying to have a multi-prong approach so that when we do get the go-ahead for the 5-to-11-year-old (vaccinations), there will be multiple opportunities for parents and guardians to bring their children," said Aguon.