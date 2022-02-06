From November 2021 through February 2022, the Guam Police Department had brought in 11 people who needed assistance from the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, according to Police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

"On average, the officers were down, having to stay with the individual under the current law, for up to four hours or sometimes longer," Ignacio said Thursday as he testified in support of Bill 238-36.

The measure, from Sen. James Moylan, would allow peace officers to contact a "peer support volunteer" to monitor individuals undergoing a mental health examination instead of having to remain with them if the officer has probable cause to believe the individual is not a danger to themselves or others, or is not gravely disabled because of mental illness, and is compliant.

The essential purpose of the bill is to free up police resources, when deemed appropriate, so that other needs in the community may be addressed.

"This creates what we would refer to as a 'warm handoff' and this also supports current efforts that (GPD) and (GBHWC) personnel are engaged with in an MOU to further ratify what we're doing. And it's also going to follow some of the efforts that are in place to create a response team that includes (GPD) and (GBHWC) partners," Ignacio added.

Mental health

Attorney Daniel Somerfleck, executive director of Guam Legal Services Corp. - Disability Law Center, did not testify for or against the bill, but suggested removing mentions of probable cause and individuals being a danger or gravely disabled, and to simply state that peace officers can call peer support volunteers if an individual is compliant.

"It's my understanding that GPD officers have the ability to detain when they believe a person is a danger to themselves, others or gravely disabled," Somerfleck said.

"We don't want, in mind's eye at one point the officer saying I'm picking you up because you're gravely disabled, you're a danger to yourself, a danger to others. And then 20 to 30 minutes later, while they're waiting at the hospital, say, 'Oh no, you're not ... but you gotta stay here,'" he added.

Speaking further, Somerfleck said he believed the bill is a first step to changing how we address people undergoing a mental health crisis, and that this should be an ongoing process.

"It's my belief that if a person is nonthreatening and hasn't committed a criminal act, I believe our first responders should be peer advocates," Somerfleck said, adding that in his experience working with people with mental illness, the police uniform can be a trigger.

GBHWC did not speak at the public hearing. Speaker Therese Terlaje said she received a message from the director informing that she will be off-island and that the agency will provide written testimony.

However, the fiscal note on the bill stated that GBHWC is concerned with the measure "as the 'liability is very high for the department' and that a planned 'peer support warm handoff' program has not yet been implemented."