The Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners had 13 cases outstanding from 2015 and 2017 - all against veterinarians - while three cases are pending from 2019, 10 cases from 2020 and seven from 2021 based on a recent GBAHE meeting agenda, said Speaker Therese Terlaje at Wednesday's legislative oversight hearing.

"I understand that veterinarians ... that all the cases against veterinarians are pending an investigator, but for the other cases pending as well ... is there any impediment to those?" Terlaje asked, to which GBAHE Chairwoman Dr. Mamie Balajadia responded, "There are many impediments."

The board is procuring an off-island veterinarian to investigate complaints because of a conflict of interest with a board member, Balajadia said. For other cases that are pending, the board needs to continue its investigations, she said.

"There are several that have already been, let's say closed, but those numbers that have been is because either we are procuring or finding off-island individuals to look at it or we are still in the process of interviewing ... and also getting a report from the licensee," Balajadia said. "A couple of cases involve obtaining medical records and that has been a little bit delayed so that cannot move on without having the required and proper document for review."

Wednesday's oversight hearing was among the latest in a series of hearings involving boards under the Health Professional Licensing Office.

Terlaje wanted to know GBAHE's process for applicants who have disciplinary records, how many allied health professionals with prior disciplinary actions had been granted licenses, how many were approved with conditions set by the board, whether the board sets timelines for investigations, whether outstanding cases get reassigned when updates are not provided, and whether updates are given to reporting entities or complainants.

License applications are reviewed by board members licensed in the same or related profession, and when an application indicates a disciplinary record from another jurisdiction, it is flagged and brought to the attention of the chair and board legal counsel, Balajadia said.

"This board is fortunate for not having to be confronted with applications having a history of disciplinary problems. Throughout my tenure on this board, we encountered only one applicant, who was approved for licensure last year, with a prior disciplinary action," Balajadia said.

This applicant had a prior consent agreement for violating professional ethics but has completed three educational units dealing with ethics of multiple clients as required by her prior jurisdiction, the chairwoman said.

Balajadia said two other new license applicants throughout her tenure were denied licensure. One had a record of burglary while another was practicing in a clinic on Guam without a license for one year. The latter was issued a cease-and-desist order.

Among GBAHE licensees, only one has been disciplined and penalized, Balajadia said.

For complaints, the board has not had an investigator, inspector, prosecuting attorney or hearing officer since May 2015, when the prior attorney general decided the office was no longer able to provide legal personnel, Balajadia said.

Licenses renewed while complaints pending

For pending complaints, licenses have been renewed for licensees, according to Balajadia. It is not the practice of the board to hold license renewals, she said, although it may be within the board's power to do so.

"But we have not exercised that particular power to withdraw or suspend a license without going through the proper procedure. So, all in all, none of them has been withheld the license to practice," Balajadia said in response to an inquiry from the speaker. The board has also not approved any licenses with conditions, Balajadia said.

Terlaje stated near the conclusion of the hearing that she believes a concern for the public is whether licenses are being continued while investigations on complaints are being delayed.

"If they were being addressed promptly then I understand we don't suspend their license because we are addressing their complaints promptly. But when they're not being addressed from 2020 or even prior then that's concerning," Terlaje said.

David Lubofsky, who has filed complaints with the GBAHE and Guam Board of Medical Examiners following the death of his son in late 2018, stated Wednesday that the GBAHE has no impartial review system, referring to investigators looking into complaints against colleagues in their field.

"They keep talking about (an impartial system) but not yet ... It has been near 18 months since we filed our own complaints that have been either postponed or some other excuse. Today was the first time when I heard Ms. Balajadia say that one of the complaints was resolved ... It would be nice if she would tell us because we never were told," Lubofsky said.

Timelines

In more recent developments, the HPLO had reported that the position of investigator needs to be created with specific criteria to meet the HPLO boards' requirements, which are being worked on. Contracts for a prosecuting attorney and hearing officer have been awarded while the HPLO will be submitting a procurement for long-term legal services for the boards.

GBAHE is also updating its fee schedule to cover its costs, and it will be submitted along with rules to the Legislature. The fees will be increased, Balajadia said.

Meanwhile, GBAHE members are assigned complaints to investigate, as is the case with other boards. There are also GBAHE members assigned to write reports.

"It is the desire of this board to complete a complaint as soon as possible. No formal hearing has taken place for six years," Balajadia said.

A report and recommendation is generated for the board to consider, and the complainant and licensee are given a letter explaining the board's action. When more information is provided by the complainant for an appeal of the board's initial decision, another member may be assigned to review the case.

"There's no definite timeline for replying back to the complainant. It is this board's intention to process board delays ... and report back to the complainant in a timely manner," Balajadia said.

"However, in my opinion, setting a time frame is unrealistic based on many factors," she said, referring to not having proper investigators, which can be due to a conflict among board members, or the legal resources to review complaints.