Pension fund shrinks by $400M

Government of Guam Retirement Fund board Chairman Wilfred P. Leon Guerrero on Tuesday said the board does not support Del. Michael San Nicolas' proposal to allow the borrowing of some $142 million from retirees' pension fund as a part of efforts to get COVID-19 economic relief to residents much faster.

With the current downturn in the financial markets, the Government of Guam Retirement Fund's value has shrunk from more than $2 billion to $1.6 billion, the board chairman said.

"We don't want retirees' pensions to be used as bailout funds again. The risks to the fund are great. The last time the Retirement Fund money was raided, it cost us more than $1 billion which remains unpaid to this day," Leon Guerrero said.

This and other similar proposals involving the Retirement Fund, he said, will be strongly opposed by the board.

"My message to retirees and others invested in the fund is this: Don't worry about it, this is not going to happen; this proposal is not going to work out," Leon Guerrero said. "We don't want to jeopardize the fund."

Portfolio shrinks by $400M

Leon Guerrero said prior to the COVID-19 executive orders, the size of the Retirement Fund's portfolio was more than $2 billion.

"Based on data we got during the last board meeting, it went down to about $1.6 billion. It dropped by about $400 million. We hope it's just a paper loss and that when the market comes back up, we regain the value of the stock," he said.

During their last board meeting in March, the board had already set aside the amount needed for people's pensions through the end of fiscal 2020 on Sept. 30. Leon Guerrero said that's about $50 million – to ensure all GovGuam retirees get their pension.

"We're lighting a lot of candles, praying," he added.

Retirement Fund Director Paula Blas sent an April 7 letter to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, echoing the board chairman's concerns about San Nicolas' proposal which they believe is well-intentioned but will not be viable.

"The fund currently does not hold $142.8 million in cash," Blas wrote. "With this proposal, the fund would have to liquidate (sell for cash) its existing investments in order to be able to loan funds to the government of Guam."

San Nicolas, when sought for comment, said the Retirement Fund's holdings include a bond portfolio that has more than enough and could be reprogrammed at no loss to the fund to purchase a collateralized debt obligation issued directly by the government of Guam – locking in a significant interest rate in a guaranteed debt instrument.

"There is no way it would take two weeks to liquidate appreciated assets for reinvestment. Markets are extremely liquid and a $142 million transaction in the bond market would be executable instantaneously," he said.

Leon Guerrero, a former University of Guam president, said no one on the Retirement Fund board knew about the proposal. Neither was the board consulted prior to the delegate's announcement on Monday via video conference.

Retirees, he said, started calling him Monday after learning about the proposal.

Guam is part of the $2 trillion federal stimulus package, but the aid is not reaching the island fast enough, prompting San Nicolas to offer options to get money in the hands of residents sooner – in a week or two.

"Nonetheless, if the Retirement Fund is not interested in being a part of the solution on the front end, it will see the outcome on the back end, as prolonging relief to the people will eventually contract tax revenues critical to funding the Retirement Fund's cash flow," San Nicolas said.

The proposal is to use the $10 million in advance war claims payment reimbursement to GovGuam to cover the interest payment costs for the loans.

Another option that San Nicolas proposed is for banks to provide COVID-19 economic relief loans, similar to the tax refund loans they offered to Guam residents.

Members of the Guam Bankers Association said the plan is well-intentioned but impossible to implement from the standpoint of logistics, practicality and regulatory requirements.

Earlier on Tuesday, a text was shared on social media, drumming up efforts to oppose San Nicolas' proposal. The text said the proposal has the potential to negatively impact retirees' checks.

Sen. Telo Taitague said the message of the text has "merits" that need to be considered, adding that she, too, does not support the proposal. Taitague said she was not the one who created the message, but only forwarded the text she received, to members of a WhatsApp group chat.