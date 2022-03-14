The Guam Board of Medical Examiners continues to weigh the implications of complying with local laws that require physicians to disclose any history of administrative complaints or criminal misconduct.

Nathaniel Berg, the board’s chairman has expressed concerns over efforts from Speaker Therese Terlaje to push for more information to be published on the GMBE public database.

“The thing that came up in the oversight meeting was a sort of bullying on the part of the speaker to get everybody’s, anything they’ve done wrong ever, they would have gone to court posted on the website,” Berg said.

Berg questioned whether disclosing information about doctors is a wise thing to do, considering the effects it would have on attracting medical professionals to move here.

“We have advised the speaker of the detrimental effects that will have on this community, in terms of our ability to recruit physicians,” Berg said. “I think there’s a responsibility for us as a board for us to forewarn applicants about what happens here in Guam.”

To help explain his thought process, he used Guam’s community-focused approach to conflict resolution as an example.

“One of the greatest parts of this community in particular, Guam, is that we are a forgiving community. People are allowed to make errors, they turn their life around and they’re welcomed back … you make mistakes, if you can pay your debts to society and make something good of yourself, you should not have a scarlet letter burned on you” Berg said.

During a legislative oversight hearing last month, Terlaje pushed for the board to update its website and make information about complaints against doctors who practice in the community available, in order to allow patients to make an educated decision when selecting a health care provider.

At the time, the website only had 50 out 600 practicing physicians' profiles uploaded to the website with information pertaining to medical licensure status.

“Speaker Terlaje is acting very dictatorial, coming to our meetings and saying you better do it, without thinking that we have expressed concern that it could be detrimental,” Berg said.

Recent allegations of sexual misconduct against two doctors practicing on island led to Terlaje calling the oversight hearing.

‘We want to know’

According to Rob Weinberg, the board's legal counsel, any local doctor with a felony conviction on their record, as well as misdemeanor convictions related to medical practice, would also need to be disclosed on the website.

He has conducted a review of complaints filed against doctors, starting with last names beginning in A.

“Just the A’s of applicants and current licenses, we did it on a case-by-case analysis of 'Does this go on the page or not?' There’s actually criteria … to put settlements on there it has to be within the last five years. There has to be four or more and they have to be $30,000 or more,” Weinberg said.

In Weinberg’s review of doctors with last name starting with A, he noted one physician whose prior history would need to be disclosed on the website.

He said that Terlaje was made aware of the case-by-case nature of updating physician profiles prior to the board meeting. But he noted that there are a few high-profile matters that need to be reviewed and maybe reconsidered.

For Berg, it doesn’t make sense to include information that is decades old. But according to Weinberg, doctors with disparaging history can also get in a word on the website.

“It is also authorized that they can post their own exculpatory statement if they want to as well,” Weinberg said.

Berg's concern weighed heavily on the possibility of disclosed information about doctors resulting in recruitment challenges.

“We need to let people know if they’re applying that if they get approved for emergency temporary or permanent we are obligated to ask about any convictions they may have had 20 to 30 years ago,” Berg said.

“Yes, you are obligated to ask,” Weinberg responded. “The people have spoken through legislation, through legislators and have said, 'We want to know. I don’t believe there’s any balancing between what you did five years ago. If it's egregious enough, and we are not talking about DUI or something like that, we are talking about some of these high-profile cases.”

Berg continued to push against the posting of doctors' histories noting that some of them have practiced for decades and that it is not required in other jurisdictions. But Weinberg provided some context behind why the policy enacted locally.

“That may be, but no other jurisdiction already had the reputation of being some easy place to come in and get access to a license, that wasn’t true before,” Weinberg said.

Although the conversation could have continued, Dr. Annette David, GBME member shifted the focus toward transparency and accountability.

“If you are the physician who is applying here, you would be open to being honest about your record,” David said. “What I am saying is that if you did that, no matter how long ago, you should own it. You should be willing to open up about it to the public and we’ll let the public decide if they trust you.”

She contended that out of the 50 states, 40 disclose full histories of doctors to the public.

“This is not about us being the outlier. I think the issue is what are the criteria for what is posted and that is certainly something we can all discuss and come to a census with senators,” David said.

David was in support of having the public database for island residents which she said is critical to transparency and accountability.

“The entire concept of having an easily accessible public database that will allow the public to make an informed choice of which physician they will entrust with their care is a good one, and I know you will all agree with me,” David said.

She also encouraged the board to look at the oversight hearing with senators under a different light.

“That we are not in a contentious relationship with Sen. Terlaje and the senators, but in fact they requested this because they wanted to know how to assist the GBME to be more effective,” David said.

Recent complaints

Two local doctors, who have had sexual misconduct complaints filed against them, Dr. Abner Pastiempo and Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma, were among the 50 doctors listed. Pastiempo's license is listed as expired, while Akoma’s license is active. There’s no indication of any past or current complaints against them.

Two patients have come forward with separate allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Akoma, a private practitioner and owner of Hepzibah Family Medicine. Both have filed formal complaints with the GBME.

One victim filed a report with the board in 2020. The second alleged victim filed in 2021. The board, however, did not provide the person who filed their complaint in 2020 with any updates on its investigation until this year.

The victim told The Guam Daily Post she received a letter on Feb. 15, notifying her the investigation was complete and that there was insufficient evidence or legal basis to warrant a finding that a violation of the Physicians Practice Act occurred. It took two years to find out the information despite repeated calls to the GBME since filing her complaint, she said.

In January, when the allegations against Akoma surfaced publicly, Berg did not respond to questions about how long the investigation stood still or why the complainants did not receive timely updates.

GBME also did not respond to questions about protocols in place for doctors facing allegations of sexual assault.