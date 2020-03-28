7 people 'fully recovered' from COVID-19, however governor warns the 'worst is yet to come'

Seven home isolation patients have fully recovered, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

And while this is good news, she reiterated that testing continues for those who are symptomatic and reiterated residents should stay at home as much as possible.

“We’re not yet out of the woods – we’re not even close,” she said. "The worst is yet to come, and the best course of action is to act like you are already infected."

The governor stressed there is a limited time frame to flatten the curve.

"There is a strong possibility that our infection rate will be great than what we are seeing today. We are testing the limits of our health care system and we will reach our limits soon, if we don't act now, if we don't continue to practice social distancing," the governor said.

This morning, President Trump signed the $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that would provide approximately $111 million for Guam. The relief package includes a $1,200 one-time payout to local tax payers and tax filers, as well as up to $930 in weekly unemployment benefits over several weeks. Both programs require the local government to create processes that allow for local payouts. There's no timeline on when those processes will be created and when the payouts will be given to local tax filers and those who've lost their jobs.

"I am encouraging people to make sure that they filed their tax returns," said the governor.

While the Department of Revenue and Taxation remains closed, director Dafne Shimizu is working with the U.S. Treasury to get all of the data necessary. The governor said they will determine how people can file their 2019 taxes without putting government workers at risk of possible exposure.

The governor's request for a presidential disaster was also approved allowing the local government to access federal programs to provide aid to residents.

Positive cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases among Guam’s local residents is 51.

350 tests have been conducted since March 12 at the Department of Public Health Laboratory. 299 have tested negative and 51 have tested positive. Of the 51 confirmed cases, 49 are from the local community, and two are from the military, said DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey.

While 7 confirmed positive patients have recovered, 28 remain in home isolation, 5 are being monitored at the Skilled Nursing Unit, and 10 are at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The 51 confirmed cases do not include the sailors and personnel from the USS Theodore Roosevelt continue to be tested for COVID-19. At last count there were 23 reported confirmed COVID-19 cases on the aircraft carrier that pulled in to Guam for a scheduled port call on Saturday. Navy officials have said that additional positive cases have been discovered as testing continues.

The governor during Saturday's press conference said there were 20 sons and daughters of Guam aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt who cannot be forgotten.

According to Joint Region Marianas spokesperson Lt. Cmdr Rick Moore, "To protect operational security, we are not disclosing any specific numbers of sailors with test results indicative of COVID-19."

Moore said the military would not confirm specifics about where the sailors are being quarantined but confirmed personnel in quarantine will be restricted in movement to specific locations on the base and will not come in contact with the local community.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said the medical team board USS Theodore Roosevelt is performing tests for the crew consistent with CDC guidelines and they are working to increase the rate of testing as much as possible.

"Immediate priority will be symptomatic sailors, those in close contact with sailors who have tested positive already and essential watch standers. We are isolating those who test positive," said Gilday. "Deep cleaning of the ship's spaces is also ongoing."

The governor said while national media reports had indicated Guam would be considered as a repatriation site for Americans abroad, she said on Saturday she was assured by the Indo-Pacific Commander Adm. Phil Davidson that this was "not the case."

The governor’s office confirmed that those who have recovered are among the 51 confirmed cases. She explained that according to CDC guidelines, recovery requires three days since fever or some symptoms have shown, and seven days have passed since the initial onset of symptoms.

“Despite being no longer infectious, we will continue to monitor their status. However, I must note that our patients are not recovering as quickly as we are discovering new cases. For every person cleared of COVID-19, we are getting even more confirmations. And recovery varies from person to person. Some will report feeling fine, but others will experience long term issues related to the infection,” she said.

She also noted that some people who were being housed at quarantine facilities have been allowed to return home, but some are choosing to stay.

“In one of our facilities, those who have been cleared to leave earlier than the quarantine period have decided to complete quarantine at the facility, protecting their families and our island,” the governor said. “Their decision is something we all need to emulate.”

Officials expect that the number of confirmed people will continue to increase though they’ve said home isolation and social distancing is helping to blunt the spread.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director said they have another testing kit set that will allow the agency’s lab to perform about 300 tests.

The governor said she has requested another 1,000 test kits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and another 1,000 from the CDC. She said she also requested Admiral John Menoni work through his military network and channels to see how additional test kits could be provided to Guam.

The Army Corps of Engineers is working with Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui on potential facilities that can be retrofitted into a hospital. The process takes about two to three weeks time but can assist those acute care facilities that are overwhelmed.

"They can retrofit a facility that can house up to 250 beds," said the governor. "(The Army Corps) is also very focused on our situation here and they will work as expeditiously as we can to be able to again increase our facility capacity to treat our COVID-19 patients."