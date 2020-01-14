The second public safety forum of the year was held last night in Agat as part of a series held by Assistant Minority Whip Sen. James Moylan.

He started the pubic safety forums in November 2019; they have been at six villages thus far, including one in Merizo earlier this month.

"I need the public input," said Moylan earlier in the day as he prepared for the meeting. "The community is frustrated. I do a lot of listening."

Moylan said he has many of the same concerns, but, in general, residents worried about the overall safety of their families and their homes.

"They are demanding action," he said. "It's my job then to take action, and, as a senator, it is with bills we introduce."

Moylan has introduced several bills related to public safety, several of which will have a public hearing on Wednesday. Among them is Bill 97-35, which Agat Vice Mayor Christopher Fejeran touched on during the forum. He asked Moylan if senators can work with the Judiciary to “make things more strict” for younger people who get in trouble with the law, so they don’t become career criminals.

“We have a problem with minors, you know, the underage drinking, the curfew,” he said. He noted that often it’s the same kids getting in trouble with the law over and over again because there’s no system to teach them the consequences of their actions.

“The way the system is now, they get arrested and the following day we see them out on the road," he said.

"If we nip it in the bud at that age … it protects them from being repeat offenders,” he said.

Fejeran said he has seen kids drunk at school and at community events like the Mango Festival.

"We’ve had teenagers robbing the vendors," he said. “With everyone around, they just grab the cash box."