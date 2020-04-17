'People will take this more seriously now': 17 of 19 villages have COVID-19 cases but mayors seek more data

Seventeen of 19 Guam villages have residents who tested positive of COVID-19, based on preliminary data of 135 cases that health officials shared with mayors this week.

Mayors, however, on Friday said they are asking for additional information on how many of their residents are at the hospital or government facilities, or are ordered to self-isolate in their homes.

Umatac and Hagåtña have no COVID-19 cases, the preliminary data compiled shows.

It was the first time that mayors got a breakdown of the cases per village after asking for it for weeks, according to mayors.

"I have been fighting to have us mayors kept abreast if any of our people have tested positive and are they in isolation or self-quarantine," Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf said.

Merizo, according to preliminary data, has two residents with COVID-19.

Dededo, the island's most populous village, has 42 residents who tested positive for COVID-19. It's the highest number.

Angel Sablan, executive director of the Mayors' Council of Guam, said mayors continue to seek more information from the Department of Public Health and Social Services such as the status and whereabouts of the residents with COVID-19.

Villages with a number of cases such as Dededo, Mangilao, Barrigada and Tamuning, mayors want to know where the clusters are located.

"These are the villages where they are from. But we don't know whether they are at the hospital or in their village," Sablan said. "But now that we know there are cases in most villages, even in Merizo and Talofofo, people will take this more seriously."

The Merizo mayor said his biggest problem is that some people are not taking this coronavirus pandemic seriously.

"Parents are allowing their children to play with multiple neighbors' children," Chargualaf said. "I just hope that none of these children have been exposed or carriers."

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, vice president of the mayors' council, on Friday said "more data is always helpful in ensuring the safety and overall well being of our communities."

"We can help fight the spread and help in the tracking and tracing," he said. "We are one government and we stand ready to assist Public Health. This is what we've been asking for since day 1 - help us help you."

Mayors also want to ask Public Health for a breakdown of cases per age bracket in each village.

Sablan said Public Health told mayors that the data will be updated daily, and that preliminary data may also be released to the media Friday.

This story will be updated.