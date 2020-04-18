The virus that causes COVID-19 has infected residents of 17 of 19 Guam villages, based on initial data involving 135 positive cases and 97 recoveries.

But because there's no mass testing of the general population, mayors said there could be a lot more infected.

Umatac and Hagåtña have no COVID-19 cases, according to data presented by Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda DeNorcey on Friday.

Dededo, Guam's most populous village, has the highest number of cases at 41 with 25 recoveries.

Tamuning and Mangilao each have 15 cases in each village. Tamuning has 11 recoveries, while Mangilao has nine.

Yigo and Barrigada have 13 cases each. Yigo has three recoveries, while Barrigada has 11.

DeNorcey's release of the data came a day after Public Health shared with the mayors for the first time a breakdown of the cases per village.

That was weeks after the mayors started asking for it, mayors said.

"I have been fighting to have us mayors kept abreast if any of our people have tested positive and are they in isolation or self-quarantine," Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf said.

Merizo has two residents with COVID-19, and one has recovered.

'Test mayors, too'

Umatac Mayor Johnny "Bada" Quinata said he and some other mayors share the idea of asking Public Health to also test mayors because they may have also been exposed to people who have the virus.

That's because mayors continue to provide service to their constituents, he said.

"Mayors help pick up and pass out food and other assistance. Our work continues, and we deal with people every day. It would be nice for mayors to be tested. It's worrisome," he said.

Quinata said he's glad knowing that no one tested positive among Umatac residents, easing some concerns from the widely shared photos of people playing poker and not practicing social distancing at recent funerals in Umatac.

"But not because we have zero cases right now does not mean it's not here. Most people are just not being tested," he said. "People should continue to wash their hands often, stay at home, and keep safe distance."

'More info needed'

Mayors, along with Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan, are seeking additional information, such as the clusters, age brackets, and whether those who tested positive that have not recovered yet are at the hospital or government facilities, or are ordered to self-isolate in their homes.

"These are the villages where they are from. But we don't know whether they are at the hospital or in their village," Sablan said. "But now that we know there are cases in most villages, even in Merizo and Talofofo, people will take this more seriously."

The Merizo mayor said his biggest problem is that some people are not taking this coronavirus pandemic seriously.

"Parents are allowing their children to play with multiple neighbors' children," Chargualaf said. "I just hope that none of these children have been exposed or carriers."

Sablan said mayors of villages with a number of cases such as Dededo, Mangilao, Barrigada and Tamuning want to know where the clusters are located.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, vice president of the mayors' council, said "more data is always helpful in ensuring the safety and overall well being of our communities."

"We can help fight the spread and help in the tracking and tracing," he said. "We are one government and we stand ready to assist Public Health. This is what we've been asking for since day 1 - help us help you."

Sinajana has four cases, all recovered. Talofofo has seven cases with six recoveries.

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald said it's good to know these data showing where the residents who tested positive are, because it helps people realize how widespread the infection is.

Agana Heights, Ordot/Chalan Pago and Yona have fives cases each and most have recovered. Agat has three cases with two recoveries.

Inarajan has two cases. Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Piti and Santa Rita have one case each. Two homeless individuals also tested positive.

COVID-19 has so far killed five people on Guam. Public Health numbers do not include the more than 600 positive cases involving crew members from the USS Theodore Roosevelt.