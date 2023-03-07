Pepsi responds to safety violations report

Pepsi Guam Bottling commented on findings that it jeopardized the safety of employees, stating that most of the concerns have been addressed.

According to Jon Denight, PGB general manager, the company was grateful for the identification of safety issues by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

"We are grateful to OSHA for its guidance, which will help us maintain a high standard of safety at our facility," Denight stated in a release.

According to U.S. DOL, OSHA proposed more than $180,000 in penalties for the company for violating safety procedures, after federal inspectors determined that safety devices had been disabled to allow workers to reach into a bottle-labeling machine as often as 15 times an hour to fix labels and adjust bottles to avoid slowing or stopping production.

"We have already addressed most of OSHA's issues and we are confident that once OSHA has reviewed all relevant information, they will agree that PGB has always acted with the best of intentions and with sincere desire to protect the safety of our employees," Denight added.

Denight stated in the PGB release that the company has strict production operating standards that are followed every day based on the equipment manufacturer's instructions, operating manuals and training.

"The safety of our operators is a top priority and our strong safety record reflects that," Denight added.