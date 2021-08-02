One senator is looking to give the Guam Environmental Protection Agency more control over the fines and fees it assesses and collects.

Sen. Sabina Perez, the sole sponsor of Bill 162-36, is proposing to change a number of special funds created to manage the agency's revenue into "non-lapsing, revolving" pots of money that are no longer subject to transfers by the governor.

The accounts affected are the Water and Research Development Fund, the Air Pollution Control Special Fund, the Pesticide Management Fund, the Litter Control Revolving Fund and the Water Protection Fund. The money generated into these funds is supposed to pay for operations, equipment, educational outreach, inspections and enforcement.

Without the legislation, the money theoretically can be used for other government of Guam financial needs, diverted out of the accounts by a transfer approved by the governor.

Perez confirmed for The Guam Daily Post that while the bill's introduction was not prompted by any "deappropriation" from Guam's chief executive, the change was recommended by the federal government.

According to the measure, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency imposes conditions on grants to Guam's local agency, including one to have authority over the revenue the island generates for the agency.

"It is the intent of I Liheslaturan Guåhan to comply with the conditions of the grant funds received by GEPA from USEPA and to enable GEPA to fully carry out its statutory purpose by ensuring that GEPA acquires and retains control over the funds generated from GEPA programs," the bill's finding and intent states.

The legislation also restricts the spending of the special funds to the purposes allowed by local law.