Thousands of visitors, whose dollars were contributing to a tourism industry that's still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, are now stranded on Guam.

The morning after Typhoon Mawar battered the island, hotel row in Tumon was covered with fallen debris and areas of flooded pavement. The scene improved some Friday morning, but trees were still blocking roadways, walkways and hotel entrances. Visitors could be seen weaving in and out of traffic to avoid obstructed sidewalks, and the facades of numerous establishments were smashed.

Sitting without power in a darkened office conference room Friday morning, Gerry Perez, Guam Visitors Bureau vice president, was trying to sort through the destruction along with his staff. The GVB team was about to hop onto a call with the Korean consulate, where diplomats were concerned about the roughly 3,000 Korean visitors who were now stuck on Guam.

The Korean tourism market has made the strongest rebound post-COVID, Perez said, but even more travelers are stuck while the A.B. Won Pat International Airport worked to get operations back online. In the eyes of the tourism industry, this was not a good time for Guam to get smashed.

"The first thing to understand is the people who we're asking to make our visitors comfortable are themselves dealing with their own situations, so the capacity to respond is somewhat limited," Perez told The Guam Daily Post.

Staff members have been trying to help clear up Tumon since just after the typhoon, Perez said, but "we're all in the same boat" and safety was the first priority.

Visitor safety officers were out patrolling the beach to keep adventurous travelers out of the water, and the Department of Public Works, preoccupied with clearing trees out of roadways all over the island, was aware of the needs in Tumon.

The availability of utilities in local hotels was "spotty," Perez said, and some were without power and about half were without water. One establishment managed to blow out both of its backup generators during Mawar. And no power means no water being pumped to the higher floors.

GVB was working to keep visitors who were "shortchanged" of the Guam experience comfortable, in the hopes they'd be willing to come back or recommend the locale. The first initiative trying to be stood up was a food voucher program – visitors get a number of meals, based on the date of their return flight ticket. The other was helping with airport transportation costs.

Incentives to return are also planned, including free optional tours.

"We're looking forward to having them return where we can really demonstrate the hospitality experience unaffected by nature," Perez said.

But the timeline on that return incentive?

"Hopefully after two years, when we've recovered," he said.

'We're going to have to almost start over'

Many calories have been burned at GVB and in the local visitor industry while scheming to revive tourism, which dropped to near zero during the pandemic.

"We were on an upward trajectory," Perez said.

GVB projections saw a return to about 70% of the 1.63 million visitor arrivals seen during 2019's boom. The Korean market was back up to 50%, while more conservative Japan, the island's biggest historic visitor pool, was recently up to about 18%, according to Perez. Arrivals from the U.S. and Philippines were almost fully recovered, and charter flights from Taiwan were starting to come in.

"We're going to have to almost start over," Perez said Friday.

Hotel repair and the rehab of tertiary visitor services such as tours will all have to be done before tourism can kick back into gear, but the industry also faces the wider problem of infrastructure repair, Perez said.

"Within two years – a lot of it would have been replaced even before – but we think it's probably safer."

In anticipation of the return, millions of dollars have been invested in the past three years on repairs, upgrades and rebranding at the Westin Resort Guam, the Crowne Plaza Resort Guam, and the Rihga Royal Laguna Guam, Post files show. Plans for two new hotels also are in the works, with planning and paperwork already cleared by prospective hoteliers.

Airport officials have said operations will resume by Tuesday at the earliest.