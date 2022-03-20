'Perfect storm’ equals higher prices

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories that looks at the increasing cost of food and other goods in Guam. We start with Roseann Jones, Ph.D., of the University of Guam.

While most Guamanians know the cost of living in Guam is higher than many areas in the mainland, eyebrows are lifting at recent price increases for everyday items.

“Most prices are accelerating, some more so than others,” said Roseann Jones, University of Guam economics professor.

A bag of Calrose rice, a staple in many local households, was $23.99 on sale in 2018. In 2020 it was $27.99 and just weeks ago, sale ads showed prices at $34.99. Similarly, bacon was $3.99 in 2018, then $4.29 in 2020, and now it’s over $9.

A large part of the price increase, particularly the recent upward trajectory, is the near overlap of two global events, Jones explained.

“I think it's kind of the perfect storm of coming off COVID-19 and how that set back the supply (chain). They couldn't get workers to work and then they couldn't even get them in the building sometimes because of the outbreak,” she said. “So, I think we've got that disruption that's coming together at this time having an influence on price, there just isn't enough that has been produced.”

Jones shared a story about her daughter who asked for $5 to purchase her favorite drink from a local shop. Jones said she told her daughter she might need more, so she took an extra $1. To which Jones responded still might not be enough. So her daughter took another dollar. She returned to Jones with about 25 cents in change, flabbergasted at the near $2 increase.

Jones warned that rapid price increases may not be ending any time soon.

“And now the supply chain is getting better … (but) in order to entice the workforce, we have the next move, which was, I have to pay them more. Right. And, and so we have the increased labor costs,” Jones added.

“Now, with this recent outbreak in Ukraine, we have the oil crisis, the issues about where's all the world's oil going to come from and what markets is it going to go to and Guam being so small, it's going to feel the brunt of it. Not only do we have to get our fuel from a long way away, we have to pay … for the higher cost of fuel (and) the higher cost of transporting that fuel to Guam.”

She added that through all of this, businesses are trying to balance out their own higher costs with keeping the prices low enough to attract customers.

“They probably have their own expansion or loans or other investments … and past obligations that they're trying to fulfill and make good on,” she said.

All of these factors have costs increasing - and worse, sticking at some of those higher prices instead of dropping, which she warned could take years.

“So it could be that this is that perfect storm of these issues coming together that are accelerating prices all at once,” she said. “And so we all go along with the higher prices but it was amazing and people in the store we're saying this is incredible how how quickly this is this is jumping. So yeah they're exactly right. They're not imagining this - these are escalating prices.

“I think that given time we will sort this out, we will adjust to higher prices,” she said. She added that prices might dip a little.

“But my overall outlook is, as this persists (and) it will for a bit of time, this is where prices become sticky, we get used to and we adapt to higher prices.”

“My view is that we're going to … live with these higher prices for some time to come. And as we see prices begin to go down for certain items like fuel, they don't drop as fast as they rise, right? Because businesses have incurred other costs and so they need those prices to stay high to make the profit margin that they would have made and didn't make,” she said. “And so I think these prices will become normal. We're all adapting to them. We're changing our buying and spending patterns and behaviors and we'll shift accordingly.”