Period poverty bill a 'game changer'

Guam may become just the sixth jurisdiction, following five states, to require menstrual products be available in schools with the potential enactment of Bill 97-36, or the Period Poverty Act of 2021.

Not only would this place Guam ahead of other jurisdictions, the bill's enactment would also be "game changing" for many girls and women on island, according to Jayne Flores, the director of the Bureau of Women’s Affairs.

"This is very progressive legislation for Guam because what it does is it elevates menstruation as something that is biologically a fact of life and not a shameful thing. Because it used to be that you had your period and you didn't talk about it. And menstruation is not a shameful thing," Flores said.

"To elevate the conversation about menstruation and about having respect for women when they menstruate is something that is huge for us. And I think it will help to elevate the level of respect for women in general with regard to our domestic violence and our sexual assault rates too," she said. "The more we can talk about respect, especially with the younger population ... the more we are going to eat away at our domestic violence and sexual assault rates."

Flores said she was "fairly certain" the governor will support the measure.

Lawmakers passed Bill 97 on Wednesday along with several other bills that now await the governor's decision.

The measure will require that all public schools serving students from grades five through 12 provide menstrual hygiene products for free through the school nurse or counselor's office. This includes the Guam Department of Education and the island's charter schools.

The University of Guam and Guam Community College are similarly required to provide menstrual hygiene products in their health service centers at no charge.

In 2019, the Bureau of Women's Affairs conducted a survey regarding access to menstrual products, which was distributed through the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Out of 300 surveys, 288 were returned.

"It was a phenomenal response," Flores said. "Which tells me that women are desperate for help with this, because they were so readily willing to respond to the survey."

From the survey, 33 responses indicated that women used baby diapers as substitutes for traditional period products, while 101 responded that they missed school due to the lack of access to these products.

"It's game changing, because now girls know that if they start their period at home, even if they don't have anything at home, they can get to school, go to the nurse's office and get a couple of pads for the day. That is everything to these girls. Lack of access to menstrual products has been proven to keep girls home," Flores said.

She shared the survey results with lawmakers, and Flores said Sen. Amanda Shelton then began working with the Guam Youth Congress. Bill 97 was introduced by Shelton's legislative committee on behalf of the Youth Congress.

In her testimony supporting the measure, Youth Congress Speaker Stephanie Lorenzo noted that in the 2019 survey, several respondents indicated they used different alternatives to proper menstrual products, including even Pampers, while other stated that they simply bled freely.

"Products like these put menstruators at a higher risk of urinary tract infections which can cause skin irritation, vaginal itching and even green discharge. Furthermore the emotional toll accompanying the lack of access is related to poor mental health outcomes such as elevated anxiety, depression and distress scores. Senators and everyone here, we give out condoms to keep students safe, yet we don't provide the dimensional products to keep them in school. With 1 in 5 individuals missing school due to the lack of menstrual products, period poverty is an important and often ignored public health crisis," Lorenzo stated.

The bill comes with costs. According to its fiscal note, the Bureau of Budget and Management Research estimates it will cost from about $202,000 to $313,000 for GDOE, while the cost for charter schools will be from about $23,000 to $36,000 each school year.

Because the bill does not provide an appropriation, GDOE and charter schools would have to absorb the costs from its annual fiscal year budgets, according to the fiscal note.

UOG and GCC were not in the original bill, and cost estimates for these institutions were not in the fiscal note.