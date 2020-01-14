Business owners renewing their business licenses or applying for building permits can look forward to improved hours and services at the multi-agency hub the Business License and Permit Center in the Department of Public Works compound in Upper Tumon, according to a press release.

The permit center comprises the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Department of Land Management, Public Works, Department of Revenue & Taxation (Business License, Collections, and Real Property branches), Guam Fire Department, and a Treasurer of Guam cashier.

Effective today, each agency is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to public work's website, because of the addition of Revenue' & Taxation's Collections and Real Property Branch, taxpayers with any tax or real property issues will no longer be directed to DRT's main office.

By April of this year, all agencies at the permit center will be open Monday to Friday and closed on weekends and holidays.

Digitized application forms

As part of the Governor's Task Force to Reform Government Permitting Procedures, immediate recommendations included the restoration of the permit center, formerly known as the One Stop Center, digitizing application forms, and establishing a feedback program to gauge customer experience.

The progress shows more than cooperation among the various agencies, but also their commitment to the people of Guam, said acting Governor Joshua Tenorio.

"Forging a prosperous future starts with building and sustaining all current and future business owners, developers, and investors – both here at home and abroad," Tenorio said. "We continue to focus on customer service and efficiency utilizing technology and online resources."

Online application process to begin this year

In line with these recommendations, the permit center will launch an online application process for certain types of licenses by the end of the year. The permit center can also receive questions, comments, and concerns via a comment box on-site or via email at blpc@dpw.guam.gov.