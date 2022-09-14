'Perpetuate our culture through food'

Antonette Castro, also known as Netty Cee, is a special education teacher at Kagman High School in Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

She began her career as an education instructor in 2014.

But this educator of students in ninth to 12th grade is also a social media influencer on the popular app TikTok.

How it started

Netty Cee began TikTok with her original rap music, in English and CHamoru, which was influenced by international artist Cardi B.

Due to the slow traction, she was encouraged by her friends and family to start doing mukbangs - content focused on eating food - and comedy part-time.

“I never really wanted to post recipes,” said Netty Cee. “I don't consider myself a chef. You know, but then also, like, it came from family and friends that asked me, like, 'hey, you know how to make this.' I'll tell them the recipe. And then sometimes they'll get it and sometimes they won't get it. So they asked ‘can you do it when you just make a video showing how to do it?’ It wasn't my thing. And then one day I just like, 'OK, well here we go.' I think I posted a food recipe video, like, in 2020 but it was just, you know, the kind where you're just holding the camera. Like I never really showed my face.”

But that wasn’t hitting the spot either, she told The Guam Daily Post.

So, Netty Cee started serving up delicious content to her more than 100,000 followers, demonstrating how to cook CHamoru and American food.

“And so when I tried by putting myself in the actual video while I'm cooking it,” she said, “it actually went viral. Most of the time, the content is the foods that I want to eat that day. For example, if I feel like eating chopped steak, or vegetables, then I'll make it and then record it. And sometimes it's, like, stuff people request. I put a question on Instagram saying ‘Hey, what recipe do you want to see next?’ And people would comment and respond to it. And so my content is kind of based off of that, too. They want to see a cooking video. So here you go.”

Her favorite meals to cook are red rice and fried chicken.

Netty Cee hopes that her content is a positive influence and educates followers as well.

“I hope they learn something from it,” she said. “I hope they can perpetuate our culture through food and, obviously, a lot of the things I cook are not exactly traditional. But that doesn't mean you can't take it and make it the traditional way. So I just hope they take something they take and they can learn from it. They can feed their families with it. And a lot of times it's budget-friendly. No, because I'm all about saving money. And it's a part of who I am. Right, because food is a big part of any culture. And you know, the foods that I eat might be disgusting to some people, but, you know, to our people, it's, like, 'oh, my gosh, so good.'”

The funny personality with a contagious laugh averages more than 10,000 likes per cooking video, which brought her count on TikTok to more than 1.6 million likes.

Visit to Guam

Meanwhile, the TikTok star recently visited Guam, using up personal leave.

Netty Cee shared the details of her trip to the island.

“It actually came because I was offered an opportunity to record a music video,” she said. “STG Filmmakers actually reached out to me and said, ‘hey, I saw your cooking video and I said, "Is that really your song?"' and so it started from there to ‘hey, I want to record your music video for this song.' I'm, like, 'oh, yeah, please,' you know. So it actually was from my food videos.’”

The music video that was shot was for her original “Nothing Into Something.”

“'Nothing Into Something' is my first-ever CHamoru-English rap song. I did not ever want to rap in CHamoru because, personally, I just didn't think I could rap in the language. I can speak CHamoru and I understand it but I cannot speak it fluently. So why would I want to do a song when you know I can't even speak CHamoru. So, actually, started that night, I wrote my first verse, which was the CHamoru verse,” she said. “And from there that kind of song just kind of wrote itself almost, even though it took maybe two, three months to finish and but still. So that song just talks about how I basically feel like we came from me and my family. We come from nothing. No, we're not rich. We also just don't have much. But just because we don't have much doesn't mean that you cannot make something out of that. And I hope that song inspires people to know that it doesn't matter where you come from, it doesn't matter who you are. If you have a dream, and you have passion and grit, you can make it."

Netty Cee isn’t currently working on any music, however, she hopes to do so soon.

“Nothing Into Something” can be listened to on all streaming platforms, she said.