Person dies at Andersen Air Force Base

An individual was found unresponsive earlier today in a lodging facility on Andersen Air Force base and was later pronounced dead, the base's public affairs office has confirmed.

In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the name is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

No additional details were released on the deceased.

"Our chaplains, mental health professionals and counselors are available and ready to assist those in need," Andersen's 36th Wing Public Affairs stated.

For more information on Andersen Air Force Base support services, please visit our website, http// www.andersen.af.mil.