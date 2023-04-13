'Person of interest' wanted in thefts, burglaries

The Guam Police Department is looking for a man who is a person of interest in multiple thefts and burglaries.

On Wednesday, GPD issued a wanted person flyer for Peter Tedtaotao Ogo Jr., 33, who “has fled on foot from police in the past and will attempt to evade capture.”

“Ogo is a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding multiple incidents of theft, burglary and motor vehicle theft,” the flyer states, describing Ogo as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing between 180 and 190 pounds with “shoulder length hair, ponytailed.”

Ogo was last seen at the Catholic church in Toto and is believed to frequent the Adacao area of Mangilao, and Dededo and Mongmong-Toto-Maite. A surveillance photo of Ogo from April 9 was also included in the flyer.

If Ogo is seen, GPD warns the public to not approach him, but to instead call 911 or GPD dispatch at 671-475-8615/6/7.

Criminal record

Ogo's history with law enforcement dates back to 2005, when he was charged in connection to 13 counts of burglary and possession and distribution of a controlled substance, according to prison records.

Since then, Ogo has been suspected of robbery, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and forgery, and charged with attempt and conspiracy to commit bank fraud in the District Court of Guam.

According to court documents in his federal case, Ogo was accused in 2014 of conspiring with others to commit bank fraud by writing worthless checks on a closed bank account to withdraw $70,000 from automated teller machines.

He pleaded guilty in 2017 and was subsequently sentenced to 41 months in federal prison, Post files state.

Ogo was released from custody in May 2020 and started a five-year term of supervised release. It was revoked due to violations, however, and he spent eight more months in prison.

According to Department of Corrections records, Ogo was released from custody Aug. 15, 2021.