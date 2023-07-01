Pet food was distributed at no cost to southern Guam residents Friday at the Inalåhan Mayor's Office.

Guam Animals In Need also announced it conducted a pet food drive, in collaboration with the Animal Health Division of the Guam Department of Agriculture.

The agriculture agency issued a press release stating GAIN would be receiving a donation of 10 pallets of dry dog food and dry cat food. According to the release, the donation was provided by Greater Good Charities, an organization based in Washington state.

Dr. Mariana Turner, Guam’s territorial veterinarian, has been in contact with the National Animal Rescue and Sheltering Coalition to seek solutions to provide post-typhoon support for animals on Guam.

In addition to the donation, the nonprofit is using grant funding to purchase additional pet food.

“We are incredibly grateful to Greater Good for their generous donation,” Turner stated. “This contribution will enable us to extend our reach and provide even more support to families and their pets who have been impacted by Mawar. ... We are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of our community members and improving animal welfare on the island.”

More than 15,000 pounds of dog and cat food have been distributed to 975 households so far, the release stated.

GAIN continues to evaluate which locations have the greatest need, which areas are zoned for more agricultural land than residential development, and how many animals people own as it continues to offer assistance to the pet community, Alison Hadley, executive director of GAIN, told The Guam Daily Post. GAIN indicated the maximum amount given per owner would be four bags.

Recently, a group of U.S. Navy sailors from the USS Shiloh partnered with the RSS Dauntless from Singapore and provided assistance to GAIN. According to Hadley, the ships' crews helped in lifting, preparing and bagging pet food for the upcoming distribution.

“We are trying to push the animal welfare focus into a better light, not just in terms of accessibility, but providing low-cost registration, microchipping, spay and neuter outreach opportunities,” she said. “We're hoping these outreach events will also be able to include some moderate fit-food distribution, similar to what we're doing now, and a lot more involvement with the community."