Pet spaying and neutering clinic to be offered in Yona next month

With the goal of making an impact on the stray animal population on Guam, the Spay & Neuter Island Pets clinic will be offering services to the community's pets in February, according to a press release.

The SNIP program is supported by the government of Guam with funding that will be distributed over the following five years. According to the clinic's website, leaders from the Guam Department of Agriculture, Guam Animals In Need, and Boonie Flight Project created the initiative and plan to implement substantial quarterly sterilization initiatives at remote clinics within the island community.

The Yona Community Center will host this event from Feb. 13 to 24, with the assistance of two high quality, high-volume spay neuter surgeons from Washington and Texas. The goal of the program is to execute 75 surgical procedures each day, for a total of 600 procedures in a span of eight working days.

“The Guam Department of Agriculture, GAIN, the SNIP program and the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration is following through on our commitment to provide quarterly village outreach spay and neuter clinics in order to make a lasting positive change for animal welfare on Guam,” said Mariana Turner, territorial veterinarian. “Bringing the much-needed spay and neuter services out to the villages promotes responsible pet ownership. And I have faith, through these programs, we can create a stronger human-animal bond. And a safer community for the people and pets of our beautiful island of Guam.”

As of January, 1,311 dogs and 662 cats had been spayed or neutered by the clinic.

Attendees are requested to bring pet carriers for their four-legged companions.

Surgery will be conducted solely by appointment and will cost $50. Rabies shots and Elizabethan collars, or cones, will be offered for an extra fee. Appointments must be arranged using the information of the owner.