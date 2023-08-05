Peter Santos to run for AG in 2026

Attorney Peter Santos announced he plans to run to be the next attorney general in the 2026 election.

Despite it being less than a year since the last election, Santos, an attorney with the Alternate Public Defender and a write-in candidate in 2022, told The Guam Daily Post he has decided to announce his candidacy early, primarily because of the administration under AG Douglas Moylan.

Santos referenced comments made by Sen. Thomas Fisher at the AG's office budget hearing in recent weeks.

"It's only been seven months, ... but we've already seen how fast ... the office of the AG has been driven into the ditch and so it appears like things aren't going to change and things are going to get worse," said Santos.

He cited the departure of attorneys since Moylan took office and the lack of services provided to government agencies.

"I just wanted to plant it in people's mind that we are going to need to look for the next AG in the next election and so we're going to have to just endure and wait it out," Santos said.

Santos said his plans right now consist of using word-of-mouth to kick off his bid.

"Just getting the word out and staying up on all the issues, that way when the time comes for the campaign, I'll be ready to go into battle," Santos said.

Santos has been a police officer, Army officer, prosecutor and defense attorney. He said he thinks his experience working as a prosecutor under former AG Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson has helped him understand how to run a large office.

"Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson was very experienced (and) had run large offices, ... and then I saw it quickly disintegrate under (former AG) Leevin (Camacho) ... and so when you bring in Doug (Moylan), for lack of a better word, he's kind of toxic," Santos said.

"The reason why I would make a good AG is, first and foremost, you have to have a fighting force to go to battle. I'm using a military analogy here, but I know how to build and train a fighting force and maintaining a fighting force and only then can we accomplish any mission at all right now," he said.

Moylan declined comment on Santos' announcement to run for AG.