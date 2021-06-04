Petition launched for FD principal to keep his job

Parents and some of the alumni of Father Duenas Memorial School are hoping to convince the Archdiocese of Agana to renew the FD principal's contract.

Ismael "Temo" Perez's contract as principal is up for renewal this summer, but concerns that the archdiocese may have someone else in mind, instead of renewing Perez's contract, prompted the FD community to start a petition in support of keeping the principal for another term.

"Principal Ismael 'Temo' Perez has been a fixture at Father Duenas Memorial School for years. He has supported the growth of the school and its students, and he has garnered the respect of FD alumni across all classes. He has facilitated the educational and spiritual growth of thousands of young men, and he has supported the development of the school into what it is today," according to the petition on Change.org.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to the archdiocese for comment and spokesperson Tony Diaz said "the archdiocese does not discuss personnel issues."

As of early Thursday evening, the petition to keep Perez has garnered the support of more than 2,800 online signatories. The petition has a goal of 5,000 signatures.