An online petition is asking Guam to “let trans people change their gender without forcing surgery.”

Current local law requires a physician certify they have performed a surgical procedure that “changed” the sex of an individual, before a resident’s gender can be changed on a birth certificate.

The petition, created by a transgender man explains why surgery isn’t an option for everyone who identifies as transgender.

“Some people have taken their own lives because they regret the surgery or they don't like the outcome. It's a serious decision and I don't think people should have (sex reassignment surgery) as a requirement to change their gender on their birth certificate,” the petitioner, identified as Sunny Salas by his aunt wrote. “We just want to live and feel like any straight person, without invasive surgery that we are forced to have in order to change our names and gender.”

While transgender residents can change their names with a court order today, the difference between how one is seen in person and the gender indicated on their identification documents can lead to serious problems according to Lasia Casil, co-chair of Equality Guam.

“It puts a target on trans people’s back; it makes them a target for discrimination,” she said. “Like going through the (Transportation Security Administration checkpoints). Trans people will get pulled aside and harassed and patted down and get all these questions asked. Sometimes really horrible, invasive things happen to them if their ID doesn’t match what their presentation is.”

Both Casil and Salas noted that surgical procedures are unaffordable for many transgender people. Casil told The Guam Daily Post that she spent the equivalent of a down payment on a house for gender confirmation surgeries, hormonal replacement therapies and mental health services. None of the costs were covered by health insurance and she had to save for years to afford it all, according to Casil.

“To go and get all of that done, just so you can apply for a job, or apply for medical care – it’s just insane,” Casil said.

But mandating surgery also enforces a notion that anatomy alone is what determines who is a woman or man.

“You don't to go through the full transition to be transgender. You are valid no matter how you want to go through the process. It's your body and you can change what you want and shouldn't be told you have to do something you don't want to do if you don't want to. You shouldn't have to,” Salas wrote in his petition

A bill making reforms to the local process for transgender people to change their birth certificate and official names failed by one vote in 2018. That measure created a new legal process for the courts to consider an application for a change in gender, rather than mandating surgery. Part of the proposal required that a medical professional, social worker, or counselor file a declaration that the sought change in gender “more accurately reflects the applicant’s sex or gender identity.” No similar or related legislation has been introduced since.

Maintaining formal requirements is important when considering a change in gender, Casil told the Post.

“People can’t just show up and say, ‘Hey I identify as a woman today.’ No, there should be a required amount of time someone has been under evaluation and they have to meet all these check marks: Are you living fully as a woman; are you presenting as a woman; what is the name that people recognize you as – there’s a number of different requirements that need to be met before someone can go change their birth certificate or ID,” she said.

But for people like Casil who have successfully changed their recorded gender and name, the benefits can be transformational.

“The ID change – it changed my life. It made my life easier to find a job, to travel, just in the confidence it instilled in me – that I wouldn’t be harassed if I went to a bar and the bouncer checked my ID and it said female instead of male,” Casil said.

“People in our community have worked so hard to live their lives truthfully 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No one chooses to be bullied. No one chooses to be a target for murder. No one chooses to be thrown out of the family home. But these are the repercussions of being trans. How can you say that what we’re doing is a phase or not real?”