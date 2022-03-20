A Change.org petition is seeking the removal of Dr. Nathaniel Berg from the Guam Board of Medical Examiners.

"Please help us to protect injured or killed patients due to medical substandard care and/or medical negligence by Guam doctors. Please help to protect victims of sexual misconduct by Guam doctors," the petition began before proceeding into a narrative of statements and allegations.

Requests for comment about the petition from Berg and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero were not returned as of press time.

Berg currently serves as chairman of the GBME.

As of Friday night, the petition had more than 200 signatures. It was created about two days ago by "Guam Against Malpractice."

David Lubofsky, who has pursued lawsuits and board complaints following the death of his son in late 2018, said he wrote the narrative in the petition while another person posted it.

Lubofsky said many people have contacted him expressing frustration with the GBME. Meanwhile, Lubofsky has also been critical of Berg and said he has his own frustrations with the board regarding an initial complaint he filed related to his son's death.

But the petition is not about its authors, Lubofsky said.

He said it is about victims of substandard medical care or negligence, victims of sexual misconduct by doctors, and about a "failed" system that he said protects doctors but not patients.

"The petition is to give the people of Guam a voice of no confidence in Berg and the Guam Board of Medical Examiners," Lubofsky said.