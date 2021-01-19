There's a petition on Change.org that calls for Guam senators to make releasing balloons illegal.

Tina Erickson, a former member and vice president of the Guam Community College ecoWarriors, said she started the petition after seeing people posting on Facebook searching for places to purchase rosary balloons to release into the air at the end of funerals.

"It just saddened me that many people do not think it through at what that really entails," she said.

Across the nation there's a growing effort to discourage people from using helium-filled balloons, which offer a beautiful sight when floating up to the heavens, but become litter or worse when they descend back to earth.

According to the Pew Charitable Trusts, more states are considering banning planned releases of balloons following the actions of coastal communities such as Ocean City, Maryland, and Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Helium balloons and their strings and ties often end up ensnaring birds or aquatic wildlife, or get swallowed when the animals mistake the latex or foil for food.

A fellow alumnus of ecoWarriors, Roque Rosario said he's been involved in multiple coastal cleanups around the island and he's seen balloons and their strings wash up on shore as litter. As an islander, he's concerned about the litter that could have been swallowed by marine animals, such as Guam's beloved turtles.

Rosario said he encourages residents to sign the petition and to get involved in the discussion of protecting Guam's environment for future generations.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 434 signatures. The goal is to get 500 signatures.

However, Erickson said she hopes to get as many signatures as possible with the intention of providing the petition to the Legislature and reviving Bill 161-35.

Sen. Sabina Perez introduced the legislation in 2019 during the 35th Guam Legislature but it was never given a public hearing.

"The passing of this bill would merely be an alteration to the wording of the current Guam law on littering," she said.

Erickson noted that Guam lawmakers passed a bill making the release of paper lanterns illegal.

"Why shouldn't we include balloons?" she asked.

She said a bill typically dies after it is not acted upon within a legislative term.

"So, my hope is to get (the bill) back onto the floor during this term and show the Legislature that many people do care about this and only want what is right for our island, our home," she stated.

Out of sight

Erickson said she understands that many people purchase balloons for various celebrations or to honor loved ones who have died.

"It gives them a sense of immediate fulfillment to release them in honor of their loved ones, not realizing that it eventually ends up as litter back on earth potentially killing off our wildlife," she stated.

She said balloons that are labeled as biodegradable aren't as environmentally friendly as they are purported to be because "they do not decompose at a rate quicker than wildlife can consume them."

"This litter can last for as long as about six years, wreaking havoc on the wildlife and creating a burden on island residents who have to clean up after the litterers, not to mention our tourists who view this rubbish, leaving a bad taste in their mouth," she added.

Bubbles and doves

Erickson said there are some environmentally gentler options for residents to honor loved ones.

"There are many other ways, just as beautiful, to do so without littering and harming or killing off the wildlife which also leads to ruining our ecosystems," she said.

Here are some ideas she offered:

• Paint/decorate and plant a coconut tree in honor of your loved one. This honors a life and also helps to repopulate the island with coconut trees, which have been dwindling in number due to the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle.

• Releasing doves is beautiful and allows the birds to roam free for a bit before eventually flying home.

• Blow bubbles or decorate homemade kites and fly them. Fun and very honorable.

• Decorate a banner, which can be attached to your vehicle during the funeral motorcade. Fly it during the funeral and recycle afterward.

'We will all benefit'

Erickson encouraged island residents to "please think about the greater picture and what you would like to leave to our future generations."

"Littering is illegal; it is wrong morally and ethically. Releasing balloons is no different, it is still littering and should be treated the same," she said.

"Guam currently has a law on littering, we just need more enforcement of this law, and we need to alter the wording of this law to incorporate 'delayed littering,' which is what releasing balloons into the air essentially is. I urge you to respect the land, the sea and everything in between. Let's do better for our environment. Change, even small, creates huge positive impacts for everyone involved – we are all connected, we will all benefit."