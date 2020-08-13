Petition to remove Netflix episode for calling Micronesia a 'terrible country'

What started as excitement amongst citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia is now a petition on the website Change.org is calling for the removal of an episode of the Netflix web series “Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event.”

In the episode, Micronesia is referred to as a “terrible country,” and portrayed as inferior.

The petition is titled "Misrepresentation of Our Country” and has 1,300 signatures. The authors are asking for a modest 1,500 as its goal.

The author of the petition noted that in the episode, the Big Show family is sporting matching light blue T-shirts that resembled the flag of FSM with the word Micronesia.

“It was a proud moment for the island community since there was never anyone with any such recognition or platform to acknowledge our little nation let alone wear our flag and appear on a Netflix show,” the author stated. “The photo was massively shared on social media by the Micronesian community (with) a sense of gratitude and excitement for the up and coming series.”

The author said when the show aired, the dialogue regarding the beloved collection of islands was disappointing: “Every year the Ericsson’s get team U.S.A and we get some terrible country.”

“They were probably reading the script saying all that without having known the slightest thing about Micronesia, but this is way out of line,” the author stated. “The Federated States of Micronesia is a group of islands in the Western Pacific Ocean. Our islands hold beautiful sites with deep history and are home to beautiful exotic plants and creatures, like the Pohnpei Lorikeets, which is an indigenous species to the state of Pohnpei. It is a beautiful place, home to beautiful hardworking people, with their beautiful steadfast cultures.

“Micronesia is an amazing place and we love it here. We are greatly disappointed and will not … be demeaned like this,” the author states in the petition. “Micronesia deserves all the recognition and respect for anything and everything but “being a terrible country.”

The FSM, which is the flag depicted on the shirts of the Big Show family, is a part of a wider geographical region, called Micronesia. The region was a platform for many battles during World War II.

Additionally, the islands and countries of the region, such as Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, are territories of the United States. The FSM, and Republic of Palau are independent nations and U.S. allies.

Many of these islands and countries have been either mischaracterized or joked about by mainstream media.

Just recently, the governor of Guam had to correct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which characterized Guam as a foreign nation.

One petitioner wrote in the comment section: “It’s not a terrible country, this is Paradise and COVID-free Nation.”

The petition can be found at: https://bit.ly/2DZ0h48