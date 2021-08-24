The U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine - the first to secure such Food and Drug Administration validation - prompting President Joe Biden to make a fresh pitch to vaccine skeptics to get the shot to fight the relentless pandemic, according to Reuters.

The FDA, which gave the two-dose vaccine emergency-use authorization in December, provided its full approval for use in people age 16 and older based on updated data from the companies' clinical trial and manufacturing review. Public health officials hope the action will convince unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective.

Speaking at the White House, Biden called the FDA approval "an important moment in our fight against the pandemic" and urged more private businesses to require employees to be vaccinated.

"If you're one of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened," Biden said.

"It's time for you to go get your vaccination. Get it today," Biden added. "... There is no time to waste."

The Pentagon said it is preparing to make the vaccine mandatory for military personnel.

On Guam, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero responded to the FDA approval issuing a statement.

“Since December, our island’s front liners have administered over 129,000 Pfizer shots in arms, and the move from emergency use authorization (EUA) to full approval gives those who have delayed their shots the added confidence to get the vaccine,” said Leon Guerrero. “We welcome the full approval from the FDA, which affirms our latest executive order requiring proof of at least one shot to enter establishments and participate in events where mask-wearing is compromised. More than safeguarding the progress we’ve made to date, more vaccinations means greater protection for our fragile healthcare system and our limited resources, both at the Guam Memorial Hospital and the Guam Regional Medical City.”

“For those of us who are eligible for the vaccine, we must do everything we can to protect those unable to receive their shots. We protect our children and our vulnerable family members by surrounding them with vaccinated individuals,” said Lt. Governor Tenorio. “With Pfizer paving the way, we look forward to the other COVID-19 vaccines receiving full authorization and more of our community receiving the protection the vaccine provides."