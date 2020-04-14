Pacific Federal Management contributed more than 200 Easter meals to Guam Memorial Hospital Authority employees.

The meals were delivered to GMH and the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Heights. The meals were prepared by Capitol Kitchen and were delivered hot and ready to eat by volunteers from Pacific Federal Management, The Food Truck and Capitol Kitchen.

“We take our corporate responsibility seriously and are mindful of the vital role that our services play in the communities in which we operate,” said Rob Salas, president of PFM. “We wanted to share a bit of Easter with them in the hopes that it will make their day a little brighter by contributing breakfast, lunch, and a special Easter dinner. This is just our way of saying thanks and supporting those individuals helping others.”

The Capitol Kitchen is a new restaurant owned by Joe Atalig who also owns The Food Truck. His restaurant was set to open in mid-March but due to COVID-19 closures hasn't quite made it to the grand opening event.

“We will have the grand opening for Capitol Kitchen when it’s safe to do so. In the meantime, the community comes first,” Atalig said. “We saw a greater need to help feed our frontline – the first responders and the medical community helping to keep Guam safe.”