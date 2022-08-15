Phase III solar project pending as Navy withdraws use of property

The Department of the Navy has withdrawn the use of federal properties previously identified for the Phase III utility-scale solar project, due to the need to site military assets, according to the Guam Power Authority.

The project, which had already been delayed due to a procurement protest, is now on hold until alternative siting is found.

"The Department of the Navy has regrettably withdrawn the use of the Phase III bid properties due to their need to site missile defense systems and other military infrastructure," GPA stated through its communications office. "GPA is working with the Navy to address alternatives to siting Phase III. Until then, the project is in abeyance."

GPA had intended to use properties at Naval Base Guam and South Finegayan for its Phase III solar project.

As the name implies, this is the third phase in a series of utility-scale solar installation projects GPA is pursuing to help bring Guam up to 25% renewable power by 2025, reducing the island's fuel oil dependency and the costs associated with it. Guam law mandates the island to be under 100% renewable energy by 2045.

Phase III was to be the first of the projects to include battery storage technology that could help power the grid at night.

However, the project experienced significant delay due to a procurement protest that proceeded into the Superior Court of Guam. While that matter was decided in favor of the government, it still took its toll, according to GPA.

"It is unfortunate that although clearly not justified as the result of each phase of protest shows, the result is that a bidder has shut down a project that would have saved our customers hundreds of millions of dollars over the life of the project," the utility stated.

It's unclear when Phase III might be getting underway. ENGIE Solar was the winning bidder for the project. GlidePath Marianas Operations Inc., the company that now operates the Phase I solar facility in Dandan, was the company that protested the procurement.

The Phase III project is a major component of plans to reduce or mitigate fuel-related rates in the next few years. Those plans include the construction of the new Ukudu power plant, which recently broke ground, as well as commissioning of the Phase II solar projects.

One of the Phase II projects, the 60-megawatt solar facility at Sasayan Valley, owned by KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC, was commissioned in June.

But another Phase II project, the 60-MW solar plant being developed by Hanwha Energy Corp., might see delays. The completion date for the Hanwha facility was set for December 2023. GPA is in discussions with the company on several issues, including the commissioning, but no changes have been agreed upon. So, for now, December 2023 remains the contract completion date for the Hanwha facility.

GPA also stated that General Manager John Benavente will come before the Consolidated Commission on Utilities and the Public Utilities Commission in September and October to request approval for more solar projects.

Fuel-related power rates have been going up since 2021, with recent price hikes attributed to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The most recent set of rate increases began in July. The second rate hike for this set of increases will take effect in September, raising the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC, to 29.6 cents per kilowatt-hour. That's an increase of $44.41 added to the average residential power bill.

While GPA is projecting a decline in the price of diesel fuel over the next several months, it still has significant underrecovery to address. The PUC, the rate-setting authority in Guam, will decide what happens to the rate in late October.

A power credit program was enacted late last month to bring some relief for power customers.