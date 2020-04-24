Philippine Airlines could resume some flights to Guam mid-May

Philippine Airlines has indicated that some of its flights will resume next month, according to A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority officials.

“The preliminary information we received from them was a three-times weekly flight anticipated to start the second week of May,” stated Rolenda Lujan Faasumalie, GIAA marketing administrator.

The lack of flights had forced GIAA officials to cut costs by 15% in light of reduced revenues.

Faasumalie said the airport anticipates meeting all debt payments and operating expenses even in light of the decreased revenue projections of 49% of projected revenue.

The agency implemented a 15% cost-cutting measure in February. Prior to the shutdown of most flights, higher-than-expected revenues in the first quarter of the fiscal year from October to December 2019 helped tocushion the airport's revenue decrease.

Additionally, the airport agency received $20 million in federal CARES Act funds to help it keep most of its personnel.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled since February because of the COVID-19 scare.

The airport loses about $12 in fees from each passenger who doesn't arrive on Guam, and each flight canceled equates to $5,000 in landing charges the airport can't collect, airport officials have said.