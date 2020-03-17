Philippine government giving international travelers 72-hour deadline to leave. Guam-bound passengers left with few options

The Philippine government has given all departing passengers headed for international destinations 72 hours to leave the country before Metro Manila's airport terminals shut down for international travel as a measure against the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

This expanded travel ban followed the Philippines' ban on travel between Metro Manila and domestic destinations.

Philippine Airlines has canceled domestic flights effective March 17. The cancellations continue until April 12, 2020.

PAL will continue operating international flights up to 11:59 p.m. on March 19. This means Guam-bound passengers from Manila have less than two days to depart for Guam after tonight. Passengers who are in Metro Manila are urged not to proceed to the airport if they don't have confirmed departure flights, the Philippines' Manila International Airport Authority stated on its Facebook page.

"We will announce in due course the status of our international flights from March 20 up to April 12, as we are presently coordinating with government authorities on the relevant implementing details," Philippine Airlines stated.

PAL and United Airlines provide direct service between Guam and the Philippines.