Philippine travel ban, which includes Guam, extended to end of January

The Philippines extended its travel restrictions on foreign nationals to Jan. 31 because of confirmed cases of new COVID-19 variants in at least 34 countries, including the United States.

Guam, as a U.S. territory, is included in the travel ban, the Philippine Consulate General on Guam said.

There are no confirmed cases of new COVID-19 variants on Guam.

"The consulate reiterates its request to the public for patience and understanding as the ongoing temporary measures are intended to prevent the entry to and spread of the new strain of COVID-19 in the Philippines," the Philippine Consulate General on Guam stated in its latest advisory.

Travel time by air between Guam and the Philippines is less than four hours.

For the duration of the travel ban, Filipinos and dual citizens are allowed entry to the Philippines. However, if they're coming from any of the 34 listed countries, they are required to complete a 14-day quarantine.

Foreign nationals seeking medical care and their escorts, diplomats and foreign dignitaries are also exempted.

Moreover, any individual arriving in the Philippines who may have received vaccination for COVID-19 in other countries is still required to observe the mandatory testing and quarantine protocols.

United Airlines flights between Guam and Manila continue. Philippine Airlines said flights continue, except for the Jan. 21 and 28 flights from Manila to Guam, and the Jan. 22 and 29 flights from Guam to Manila.