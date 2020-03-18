Philippines eases ban on international travel

Twenty four hours after giving international travelers a 72-hour deadline on Tuesday to depart from Metro Manila’s airports before they close, the Philippine government has reconsidered.

The Philippine government’s Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious diseases announced Wednesday afternoon it has lifted the ban on international flights arriving or departing Metro Manila.

The ban on Tuesday initially gave all departing passengers 72 hours to leave before Metro Manila’s airports were to close as a measure to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The revised ban only forbids Filipino tourists from departing. Foreigners and Filipinos living overseas are now allowed to leave Metro Manila, according to the Inter-Agency Task Force in a post on the Facebook page of Manila's International Airport Authority.

According to the Philippine Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente in a statement Wednesday clarified that foreign nationals may now leave any time during the Philippines' "community quarantine period," unless their flights have been canceled by the airlines or the Civil Aeronautics Board.

Morente also stated that Filipinos residing abroad and Filipino Overseas Foreign Workers are allowed to depart the country.

“There was some confusion with other government agencies yesterday, but we discussed this with them and to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease and we were able to clarify that OFWs are indeed allowed to travel,” he stated.

Departing Filipino tourists, he stated, are temporarily not allowed to leave.

Morente added that previously-imposed travel restrictions for arriving passengers still remain in effect.

“Our travel restrictions for foreign nationals arriving from China, Hong Kong, Macau, North Gyeongsang including Daegu and Cheongdo of South Korea, Iran, and Italy still stand,” announced Morente.