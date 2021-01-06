The Philippine government's temporary travel ban on foreign travelers from the United States, due to the threat of the new COVID-19 variant, includes those coming from Guam and the CNMI.

The Philippine Consulate General on Guam on Tuesday clarified that Guam and the CNMI, being U.S. territories, are included in the travel ban.

The travel ban started at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 3, and will last through Jan. 15.

At least four states in the U.S. have identified cases of the new, more contagious coronavirus strain, including California, Colorado, Florida and New York.

Guam and the CNMI, about three hours away from Manila, are home to a large number of Filipinos and Filipino-Americans.

"Only Filipinos and dual citizens are allowed entry; hence, former Filipinos who are now U.S. citizens will not be allowed entry. Balikbayan privilege is also suspended," the Philippine Consulate General on Guam said in response to The Guam Daily Post's questions.

Filipinos and dual citizens coming from listed countries are required to complete the 14-day mandatory quarantine, the Philippine Consulate General on Guam said.

According to an advisory from the Philippines from the consulate general: "Filipino citizens coming from the U.S. or who have been to the U.S. within 14 days immediately preceding arrival in the Philippines 'shall not be prohibited from entering,' but shall be required to undergo an absolute facility-based 14-day quarantine period notwithstanding a negative RT-PCR result."

The Philippines' expanded travel ban list includes:

• Australia

• Canada

• Denmark

• France

• Germany

• Hong Kong

• Iceland

• Ireland

• Israel

• Italy

• Japan

• Lebanon

• Netherlands

• Singapore

• South Africa

• South Korea

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• United Kingdom (effective Dec. 23, 2020)

• United States (effective Jan. 3)