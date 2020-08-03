Philippines' popular Max's Restaurant to open at Micronesia Mall

Max's Restaurant, a Philippine eatery famous for its fried chicken, is opening a branch at the Micronesia Mall.

It launched a social media campaign Friday, announcing that Max's Restaurant is "coming soon" to Guam and will later post job openings.

It immediately created a buzz online, especially among those familiar with the Filipino restaurant that became known as "the house that fried chicken built."

The entry of a new player in Guam's restaurant industry in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is welcome news for the local economy, which has seen business closures and displacement of more than 35,000 workers, mostly in the tourism and restaurant industries.

Its Guam entry also comes more than a year after Philippine fast-food giant Jollibee opened at the Micronesia Mall in April 2019.

'Real, authentic Philippine cuisine'

Max's Restaurant was founded in 1945 by Maximo Gimenez. Over the years, its popularity grew and it established itself as a household name in the Philippines, according to the restaurant's website.

"Now a global brand, Max's Restaurant serves real, authentic Philippine cuisine at over 200 locations in the Philippines, the United States, Canada and the Middle East," Max's stated on its website.

In 2019, Max's Group Inc. announced plans to ramp up its overseas presence through its different partnerships abroad.